FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,712,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

