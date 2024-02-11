Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives $146.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.39.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FI stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

