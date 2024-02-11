Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.