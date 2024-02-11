FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,100,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,946,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

