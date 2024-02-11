FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

NYSE:FLT opened at $273.40 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

