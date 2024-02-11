FormFactor’s (FORM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after purchasing an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $15,484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FormFactor by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.