Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 874,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,121,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.