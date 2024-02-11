Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

