Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.05. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 13,892 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 3.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

