FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.790-3.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $61.43 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

