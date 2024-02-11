G999 Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $187.86 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

