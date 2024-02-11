Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $444.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $463.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.75 and a 200-day moving average of $393.41. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,821. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.