Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.18. 867,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,457. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

