Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.38.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.