Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

