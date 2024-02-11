Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.25. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 52,213 shares.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

