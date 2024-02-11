Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

