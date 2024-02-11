Greenleaf Trust Acquires 319 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $381.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.08 and its 200 day moving average is $390.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.