Greenleaf Trust Buys 15,393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
