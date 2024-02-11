Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

