Greenleaf Trust Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,490.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

