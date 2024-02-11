Greenleaf Trust Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19,368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 194,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 193,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

