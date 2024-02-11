Greenleaf Trust Purchases 17,699 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

BATS GVI opened at $103.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

