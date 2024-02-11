Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $468.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.