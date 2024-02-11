Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,283.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $964.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

