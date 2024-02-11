Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
