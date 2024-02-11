Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.60. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 158.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 314,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

