Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Analysis

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A FG Financial Group 16.89% 25.27% 8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.23 billion 1.33 N/A N/A N/A FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.71 $1.09 million $0.22 6.14

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois. FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fundamental Global GP, LLC.

