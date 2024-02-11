HC Wainwright Comments on Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

