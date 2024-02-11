HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rallybio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.87). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLYB. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of RLYB opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 722,364 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.