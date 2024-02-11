HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,947,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 5.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 4.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,692,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 91.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

