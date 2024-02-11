Head-To-Head Comparison: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $400.85 million 1.87 -$65.94 million ($0.09) -67.00 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.03 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.04

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 98.18%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -2.99% -8.91% -2.55% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yext beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

