Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,186 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AX opened at $51.29 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.