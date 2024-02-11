Headlands Technologies LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 2.0 %

ADSK opened at $266.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average of $220.57. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.