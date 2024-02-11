Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $162,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Trading Up 4.7 %

RPD stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

