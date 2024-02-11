Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $137.10 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

