Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 6,795 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

