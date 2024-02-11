Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 226.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
