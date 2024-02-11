Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 226.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

