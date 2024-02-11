Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,320,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,948,000 after acquiring an additional 120,492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 92.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

