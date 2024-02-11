Helium Price Tops $8.03 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $17.07 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00016698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

