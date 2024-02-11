Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Institutional Trading of Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.