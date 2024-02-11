Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

