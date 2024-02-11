Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.33. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

