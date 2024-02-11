Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion. Hershey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

