Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $377,545,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $32.27 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

