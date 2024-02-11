HI Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $367,336.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.75 or 0.99968393 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00184666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061389 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $387,454.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

