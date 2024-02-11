HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

