HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

