Hillenbrand, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HI. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

