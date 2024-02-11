HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head-To-Head Comparison

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$159.81 million ($2.82) -5.32 Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 23.30 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -1.37

Analyst Recommendations

Adverum Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HilleVax and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

HilleVax currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 104.44%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than HilleVax.

Risk and Volatility

HilleVax has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -41.96% -33.91% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats HilleVax on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.